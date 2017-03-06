Penn State Grad Student to Run for Borough Council
Cotarelo is working toward a Master of Education degree in higher education at Penn State. She will graduate and May and will remain in State College.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 5
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 3
|Trueword
|4
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
