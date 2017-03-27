Penn State ex-president convicted of ...

Penn State ex-president convicted of one charge in Sandusky scandal

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Raw Story

FILE PHOTO: Penn State University President Graham Spanier poses in his office in the Old Main building in State College, Pennsylvania, in this February 26, 1997 file photo. REUTERS/Craig Houtz/File Photo A jury convicted the former president of Penn State University of child endangerment on Friday for his handling of a 2001 report that assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was seen molesting a boy in a campus shower.

State College, PA

