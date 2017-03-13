Penn State Cancels Tuesday Classes, A...

Penn State Cancels Tuesday Classes, Activities at University Park

Penn State has canceled classes and activities from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the University Park campus. The university made the announcement on Monday night with heavy snow expected to move into the area late Monday and last through mid-day on Tuesday.

