Penn State Athletics: Facilties Master Plan, Beaver Stadium Renovation Set For March 13 Release
A public presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. and be held in Robb Hall in the Hintz Alumni Center that same day. Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour will lead the discussion, which will include an opportunity for questions from the audience.
