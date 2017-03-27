Penn State Announces New Fraternity and Sorority Restrictions; Beta Theta Pi Ban Made Permanent
Penn State student Timothy Piazza died after falling at Beta Theta Pi house, located on North Burrowes Street. Photo: Joe Whitman/Onward State That was the message from Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims on Thursday as the university announced new restrictions for fraternities and sororities and made permanent the ban on Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the school in the wake of a student death last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Wed
|Charlie
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC