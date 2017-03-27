Penn State Announces New Fraternity and Sorority Restrictions; Beta Theta Pi Ban Made Permanent

Penn State student Timothy Piazza died after falling at Beta Theta Pi house, located on North Burrowes Street. Photo: Joe Whitman/Onward State That was the message from Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims on Thursday as the university announced new restrictions for fraternities and sororities and made permanent the ban on Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the school in the wake of a student death last month.

