PA: Centre Region COG Updates CATA Funding Formula

March 01--At its meeting Monday night, the Centre Region Council of Governments General Forum voted to change the Centre Area Transportation Authority funding formula. State College Borough Council had asked for a review of the Miller Formula - in use since the early '90s - which it felt didn't fairly divvy up costs for CATA services between the member municipalities.

