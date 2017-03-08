Overnight Snow Could Make for Messy Morning Commute
The calendar may say spring is right around the corner, and temperatures are expected to reach into the 50s in the Centre Region on Thursday afternoon, but winter is expected to come roaring back overnight Thursday. Tom Kines, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said snow is expected to begin around 10 or 11 p.m. in the State College area as precipitation moves into the area at the same time as colder air temperatures.
