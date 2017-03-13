Open Music Sets Shows for State Colle...

Open Music Sets Shows for State College, Millheim

The Open Music series continues its third season with "Our Sense of the Real, Part Two," an evening of homegrown experimental music by nine local performers. The evening-length piece is by percussionist/director Kevin Sims.

