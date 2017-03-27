New Restaurant, Momotaro, Bringing Th...

New Restaurant, Momotaro, Bringing Thai Ice Cream To State College

The Thai ice cream joint, Momotaro, is opening its doors in State College to serve Penn State sweet treats at 220 W. College Ave. within the next few weeks. Thai ice cream is made by freezing a large slab of stone and pouring a combination of milk, heavy cream, salt, and sugar over it.

