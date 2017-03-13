New Apartment Building Proposed in St...

New Apartment Building Proposed in State College

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Statecollege.com

A new apartment building has been proposed for the Bellaire Avenue properties that currently include Monte Carol Pizza and Wings and University Drive Car Wash. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com The four-story, 48-unit building is proposed for the properties at 709 and 719 Bellaire Avenue.

