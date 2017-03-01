Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash
The single-vehicle accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Shingletown Road. The operator of the motorcycle, Suede Reed, 20, was first taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Wed
|Inquiry
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Dooshy
|839
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC