Mini-THON Fundraiser to be Held in Honor of State High Student Battling Leukemia
The State College Mini-THON will hold a day of fun and activities to benefit the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital in honor of a State College Area High School student battling leukemia. The Mini-THON and State High Student Council are hosting Driving 4 Diamonds Buick Blitz and Fun Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Park Forest Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Wed
|Charlie
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC