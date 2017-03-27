Mini-THON Fundraiser to be Held in Honor of State High Student Battling Leukemia

The State College Mini-THON will hold a day of fun and activities to benefit the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital in honor of a State College Area High School student battling leukemia. The Mini-THON and State High Student Council are hosting Driving 4 Diamonds Buick Blitz and Fun Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Park Forest Middle School.

