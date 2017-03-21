Man Facing Charges After Resident Had...

Man Facing Charges After Resident Had to Point Gun to Get Him to Leave

22 hrs ago

Police say an Elizabetown man was told not to return to a College Township residence and when he did he wouldn't leave until a resident pointed a loaded gun at him. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday to a Mountainview Avenue residence.

State College, PA

