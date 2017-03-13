Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Taking Co-Worker's Credit Card
Police say a State College man stole a co-worker's credit card and racked up $749 in charges before surreptitiously returning it. Mykale T. Trotter, 22, is charged with two felony counts of forgery, three felony counts of access device use without authorization and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Bobster II
|845
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC