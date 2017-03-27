Man Charged with Strangulation, Assault

A State College man is facing a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an incident early Thursday morning. A woman reported to Penn State Police that Keerti Prakash, with whom she had ended a relationship about a month ago, came to her campus apartment just after midnight and said that he was "feeling alone" and "needed a friend," according to the criminal complaint.

