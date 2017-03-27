Man Charged with Strangulation, Assault
A State College man is facing a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an incident early Thursday morning. A woman reported to Penn State Police that Keerti Prakash, with whom she had ended a relationship about a month ago, came to her campus apartment just after midnight and said that he was "feeling alone" and "needed a friend," according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC