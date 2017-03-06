Man Accused of Selling Drugs from State College Residence

A New York man is facing multiple felony drug charges after allegedly selling marijuana and prescription drugs to a confidential informant in State College. Kevin J. Dalmacy, 21, of Laurelton, N.Y., was charged with 11 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

