Man Accused of Selling Drugs from State College Residence
A New York man is facing multiple felony drug charges after allegedly selling marijuana and prescription drugs to a confidential informant in State College. Kevin J. Dalmacy, 21, of Laurelton, N.Y., was charged with 11 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 5
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 3
|Trueword
|4
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC