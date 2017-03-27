Laverne Cox Reschedules Lecture at Penn State

Laverne Cox's lecture at Penn State has been rescheduled for April 20. Photo courtesy Penn State Student Programming Association. Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday afternoon that it has rescheduled its Distinguished Speaker Series Lecture with actress Laverne Cox for 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. As originally planned, the lecture will be held in Eisenhower Auditorium.

