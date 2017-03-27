Laverne Cox Reschedules Lecture at Penn State
Laverne Cox's lecture at Penn State has been rescheduled for April 20. Photo courtesy Penn State Student Programming Association. Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday afternoon that it has rescheduled its Distinguished Speaker Series Lecture with actress Laverne Cox for 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. As originally planned, the lecture will be held in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC