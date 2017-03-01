Hearing Delayed For Suspect In Bridgeport Slaying, Abduction
A Bridgeport man accused of killing his girlfriend and abducting their 6-year-old daughter appeared in court in Pennsylvania Wednesday but the hearing was delayed, according to the Centre Daily Times. Oscar Hernandez, 39, was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday after a crash following a police pursuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|8 hr
|Inquiry
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Dooshy
|839
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC