Happy Valley Music Fest Announces Second Headliner, Remaining Lineup

A month after announcing a new name and one headlining act for its downtown summer music festival, the Downtown State College Improvement District on Friday announced a second headliner and other acts who will perform at the event on June 2 and 3. Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires will close out the Happy Valley Music Fest, formerly known as Summer's Best Music Fest, with a performance at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The soul and R&B singer dubbed "The Screaming Eagle of Soul" has attracted a strong international following for his riveting live performances and two studio albums. His third album, "Changes," is set to be released on Saturday.

