Giles Claims First Place at Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Regional Competition
Corey Giles represented the DuBois Area High School science team recently at the 2017 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition held at Penn State University Altoona Campus on March 4. Giles advances to the state competition, which will be held at the Penn State Main Campus in State College May 14-16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|AnchorMannn
|843
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC