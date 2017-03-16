Giles Claims First Place at Pennsylva...

Giles Claims First Place at Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Regional Competition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GantDaily.com

Corey Giles represented the DuBois Area High School science team recently at the 2017 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition held at Penn State University Altoona Campus on March 4. Giles advances to the state competition, which will be held at the Penn State Main Campus in State College May 14-16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed AnchorMannn 843
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb 25 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb 25 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb '17 Hannibal 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC