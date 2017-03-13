GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

Two Julian girls alleged to their parents that they were inappropriately touched by a Julian man over the course of several months, beginning on Jan. 10. State police are continuing their investigation at this time. State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred sometime Feb. 11-12 on Elderberry Lane in Huston Township.

