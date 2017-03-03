Freshman Rylie Cooper Launches Campaign For State College Borough Council

Rylie Cooper, a freshman studying international politics, officially launched her campaign and filed the necessary paperwork at the Bellefonte elections office Thursday afternoon to be on the ballot for the upcoming State College Borough Council primary election in May. Cooper said she's running for one of the three openings on the Council because she feels there's a disconnect between students and their local government. "I wanted to be able to give students a voice within the Borough because I felt like it wasn't being heard," Cooper said.

