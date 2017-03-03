Freshman Rylie Cooper Launches Campaign For State College Borough Council
Rylie Cooper, a freshman studying international politics, officially launched her campaign and filed the necessary paperwork at the Bellefonte elections office Thursday afternoon to be on the ballot for the upcoming State College Borough Council primary election in May. Cooper said she's running for one of the three openings on the Council because she feels there's a disconnect between students and their local government. "I wanted to be able to give students a voice within the Borough because I felt like it wasn't being heard," Cooper said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Wed
|Inquiry
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Dooshy
|839
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC