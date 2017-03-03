Freshman Rylie Cooper Launches Campai...

Freshman Rylie Cooper Launches Campaign For State College Borough Council

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Onward State

Rylie Cooper, a freshman studying international politics, officially launched her campaign and filed the necessary paperwork at the Bellefonte elections office Thursday afternoon to be on the ballot for the upcoming State College Borough Council primary election in May. Cooper said she's running for one of the three openings on the Council because she feels there's a disconnect between students and their local government. "I wanted to be able to give students a voice within the Borough because I felt like it wasn't being heard," Cooper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Wed Inquiry 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Dooshy 839
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb 25 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb 25 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb 10 Hannibal 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC