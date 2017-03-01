Fit challenge to be held in April
Centre Moves will hold the second Centre Moves Fit Families Challenge in April. The community coalition is once again hosting this monthlong, countywide health initiative to get people moving.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Wed
|Inquiry
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Dooshy
|839
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
