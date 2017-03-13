Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in case tied to Sandusky abuse: reports
Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and Penn State president Graham Spanier watch the Nittany Lions' football game against Texas Tech from the sidelines of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania in this September 9, 1995 file photo. Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Lehigh U
|843
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|20 hr
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC