Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty ...

Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in case tied to Sandusky abuse: reports

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and Penn State president Graham Spanier watch the Nittany Lions' football game against Texas Tech from the sidelines of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania in this September 9, 1995 file photo. Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr Lehigh U 843
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) 20 hr Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb 25 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb 25 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb '17 Hannibal 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC