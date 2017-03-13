Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in case tied to Sandusky abuse: reports

Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and Penn State president Graham Spanier watch the Nittany Lions' football game against Texas Tech from the sidelines of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania in this September 9, 1995 file photo. Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.

