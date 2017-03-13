DSCH Trio to Present Benefit Concert in State College
The DSCH Trio will perform a benefit concert March 19. Pictured, from left, are Daniel Glessner, Tania Pyatovolenko and Gregory Glessner. The DSCH Trio will perform a benefit concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive Extension.
