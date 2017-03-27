DA Expects April Release of Findings in Piazza Death Investigation
After Penn State's announcement of major changes to fraternity and sorority life and the permanent ban of Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the university, the Centre County District Attorney's office said it expects to release soon the findings of the investigation into the death of student Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in February after falling down the steps at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during a bid acceptance party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Wed
|Charlie
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC