DA Expects April Release of Findings in Piazza Death Investigation

After Penn State's announcement of major changes to fraternity and sorority life and the permanent ban of Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the university, the Centre County District Attorney's office said it expects to release soon the findings of the investigation into the death of student Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in February after falling down the steps at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during a bid acceptance party.

