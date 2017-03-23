Curley Says He Should Have Done More

Curley Says He Should Have Done More

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley testified Wednesday that he should have done more with a 2001 report about Jerry Sandusky in a shower with a boy, but also maintained he was never told of anything sexual occurring and that he believed at the time he and other officials were taking appropriate action. Curley took the stand as a prosecution witness in the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier on child endangerment and conspiracy charges.

