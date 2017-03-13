Commentary: Time for Pa. to deliver o...

Commentary: Time for Pa. to deliver on pay equity

14 hrs ago

As fathers, husbands, and brothers, it has always been our hope that our wives, daughters, daughters-in-law, and sisters would be judged by their merits, talents, and experience in the workplace. It's something that should be reflected in their pay - equal pay for equal work.

State College, PA

