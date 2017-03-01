Candidates, Ballot Positions Announced for Penn State Alumni Trustee Election
Three incumbents and two challengers will be on the ballot for the three alumni-elected Penn State Board of Trustees seats up for election this spring. Jay Paterno -- a 1991 liberal arts graduate, former Penn State football player and assistant coach, and the son of late Penn State coach Joe Paterno -- is one of the challengers.
