Business Owner and Former Constable Announces Candidacy for District Judge

"He plans to establish a Veteran's Court for summary offenses; establish a mediation program for civil cases, designed to save time and money for litigants; and to continue the Youth Offenders Program/Youth Aid Panel for first time offenders who show a willingness to take responsibility for their actions," a news release announcing his candidacy said. "His approach is to offer a common sense practical application of the law."

