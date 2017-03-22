Borough Council Urges Lawmakers to Oppose Federal Budget Cuts
State College Borough Council on Monday approved a letter to federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania expressing concerns with the federal budget proposal issued by President Donald Trump last week. The letter, which was informed by the National League of Cities , will be sent to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.
