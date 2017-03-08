Borough Council Approves Zoning Amend...

Borough Council Approves Zoning Amendments for Elementary School Projects

State College Borough Council on Monday approved amendments for public schools in the R-2 zoning district for two of State College Area School District's elementary school renovation and addition projects. Because of site constraints, several sections of the borough's zoning ordinance presented design challenges for the planned improvements at Corl Street and Radio Park elementary schools.

