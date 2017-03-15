Berkey Creamery Named One Of The Best Ice Cream Spots In The Country
The Berkey Creamery can add yet another title to its impressive list of accolades - Happy Valley's beloved ice cream spot made Food & Wine's list of top ice cream places in the country. It's not the only university-run ice cream shop to make the cut, but it's the only place in Pennsylvania that claimed this honor.
