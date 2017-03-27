Bed Bug Biopesticide in Development

Bed Bug Biopesticide in Development

Friday Mar 24

A new fungal-based biopesticide currently in development by scientists at Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, shows a high level of effectiveness in eradicating beg bugs resistant to insecticides. The patent-pending compound is a mycoinsecticide, a compound based on Beauveria bassiana, a natural fungus known to spread disease among insects.

