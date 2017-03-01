Arrest Numbers Up, Overall Calls to Police Down Over State Patty's Day Weekend
State College Police and Penn State Police on Thursday released statistics from the Feb. 24-26 "State Patty's Day" weekend, and while overall arrests and citations were up from last year, the total number of calls to police and crimes reported were down. Combined, the two departments made arrests or issued citations in 143 cases between noon on Friday and noon on Sunday.
