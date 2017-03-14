14 Centre County Wrestlers Set for PIAA Tourney
Bellefonte's Brock Port, right, edged Bald Eagle Area's Gage McClenahan 1-0 in the 145-pound championship bout of the AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Championships on March 4 at Altoona High School. The 2017 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 11, at the Giant Center in Hershey.
