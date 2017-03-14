14 Centre County Wrestlers Set for PIAA Tourney

Bellefonte's Brock Port, right, edged Bald Eagle Area's Gage McClenahan 1-0 in the 145-pound championship bout of the AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Championships on March 4 at Altoona High School. The 2017 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 11, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.