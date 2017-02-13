Wolf Talks Higher Ed, Entrepreneurship During Visit to State College
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says that Penn State's efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation are an example of how university communities around the state can be "unlocking the talent" to drive economic development. Wolf delivered remarks and answered questions Monday morning at Happy Valley Launchbox, 224 S. Allen St., about the state's higher education resources and how they relate to job creation and economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Bobster II
|834
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan '17
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC