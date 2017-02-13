Wolf Talks Higher Ed, Entrepreneurshi...

Wolf Talks Higher Ed, Entrepreneurship During Visit to State College

Read more: Statecollege.com

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says that Penn State's efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation are an example of how university communities around the state can be "unlocking the talent" to drive economic development. Wolf delivered remarks and answered questions Monday morning at Happy Valley Launchbox, 224 S. Allen St., about the state's higher education resources and how they relate to job creation and economic growth.

