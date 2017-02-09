Three-Star Linebacker Nick Tarburton ...

Three-Star Linebacker Nick Tarburton Commits To Penn State

Penn State's top-ranked recruiting class kept the momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from three-star Perkasie, Pa., linebacker Nick Tarburton . The Pennridge High School standout picked the Nittany Lions over early offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, and others.

