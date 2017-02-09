Three-Star Linebacker Nick Tarburton Commits To Penn State
Penn State's top-ranked recruiting class kept the momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from three-star Perkasie, Pa., linebacker Nick Tarburton . The Pennridge High School standout picked the Nittany Lions over early offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Tony G
|829
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Wed
|Saddened
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC