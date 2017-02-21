THON Dancer and Cancer Survivor Embodies 'Igniting Hope Within'
Ryan Clark is just one of the 703 dancers on the floor at THON 2017, but only a few of his fellow dancers in the Bryce Jordan Center share his personal experience and commitment to the cause. Clark is both a dancer for the Boulevard organization and a THON Finance Committee member, but the rarity of his story extends far beyond his dual responsibilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|3Putt
|839
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Mon
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC