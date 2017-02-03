Sweetheart 5k To Benefit Women's Resource Center

Motivational running company Left Right Repeat and the Centre County Women's Resource Center are teaming up yet again this year to host their third annual Sweetheart 5k next Saturday, February 11. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Women's Resource Center. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. inside the State College Borough building and the run/walk through downtown State College will begin at 11 a.m. The start and finish line will be directly outside the Borough building.

