Sweetheart 5k To Benefit Women's Resource Center
Motivational running company Left Right Repeat and the Centre County Women's Resource Center are teaming up yet again this year to host their third annual Sweetheart 5k next Saturday, February 11. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Women's Resource Center. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. inside the State College Borough building and the run/walk through downtown State College will begin at 11 a.m. The start and finish line will be directly outside the Borough building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Tony G
|824
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Wed
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan '17
|Realworld
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC