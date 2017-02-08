Superior Court Upholds Conviction in ...

Superior Court Upholds Conviction in 1999 Murder of State College Man

Thomas Huddleston conspired with another man, Heath Quick, to kill State College resident Oscar Camargo and steal marijuana and money from him in September 1999. Huddleston and Quick met Camargo at the former K-Mart on Valley Vista Drive then drove with him to Black Moshannon State Park after suggesting they go to a more secluded location for a drug deal.

