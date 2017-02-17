Summer Youth Fair Set for Saturday
While the weather might make it feel otherwise, it's time to start looking ahead to what kids will do during summer break. State College Area School District will help local families make plans for those warmer months ahead with its annual Summer Youth Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive.
