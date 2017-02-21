State College Denny's Closes
The casual dining restaurant had been at the State College location for decades, but on Thursday morning patrons found it had been shuttered. The restaurant was unable to renew its franchise license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|3Putt
|839
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC