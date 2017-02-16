State College Again to Be Renamed 'City of THON'
The Borough of State College once again will have a ceremonial name change in honor of this weekend's Penn State Dance Marathon . Mayor Elizabeth Goreham read a proclamation at Monday night's Borough Council meeting declaring that from 6 p.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday , the borough will be known as the "City of THON."
