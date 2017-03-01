Snappy's vs. Sheetz

J.J. Powell Inc., parent company of Snappy's convenience stores, has filed a lawsuit alleging that despite a 2008 court ruling enforcing a noncompete clause in its lease, developers have continued to advance a project that would include construction of a Sheetz station with six gasoline pumps, a Northwest Savings Bank branch, and a multiretail space, reported The Centre Daily Times . The suit claims the Smith-Pletcher American Legion Post 779 and a group led by State College, Pa., developer Bob Poole have conspired to intentionally circumvent [image-nocss] the noncompete clause in Snappy's lease.

