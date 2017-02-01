Science on Tap Shares Penn State Research with Broader Community
If you happen to step into Liberty Craft House on the third Tuesday of each month during Penn State's spring semester, you might be a little taken aback by the scientist with the microphone. But that's the point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Tony G
|824
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Wed
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC