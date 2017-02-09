Schools Closed, Penn State Delays Classes
As snow fell across the region into the early morning hours Thursday, area school districts closed schools for the day and Penn State announced it would be delaying the start of classes. State College, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Bald Eagle and Philipsburg-Osceola school districts all announced schools are closed for the day.
