Police, University Look to Head Off State Patty's Day Problems
With the student-invented "State Patty's Day" returning for a 10th year on Saturday, police are looking to stem some of the negative impacts in advance. Student residents in the borough this week received a letter from State College Police, asking for cooperation, offering advice and warning that violations will be strictly enforced.
