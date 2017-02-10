Police Say Man Kicked in Ex-Girlfriend's Door
A College Township man was charged after police say he became upset with his ex-girlfriend for not speaking with him and kicked in her front door. State College Police responded at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of criminal trespass at a Dreibelbis Street residence.
