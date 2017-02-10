Police Say Alcohol and Fraternity Haz...

Police Say Alcohol and Fraternity Hazing May Have Played Role in Student's Death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Statecollege.com

Penn State student Timothy Piazza died from injuries sustained in a fall down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Photo: Joe Whitman/Onward State State College Police said on Friday that detectives are looking into what role "excessive alcohol consumption and fraternity hazing activity may have played" in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat AssMannn 833
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb 10 Hannibal 4
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan '17 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan '17 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan '17 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan '17 Football Fan 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC