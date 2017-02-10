Police Say Alcohol and Fraternity Hazing May Have Played Role in Student's Death
Penn State student Timothy Piazza died from injuries sustained in a fall down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Photo: Joe Whitman/Onward State State College Police said on Friday that detectives are looking into what role "excessive alcohol consumption and fraternity hazing activity may have played" in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|AssMannn
|833
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan '17
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC